Hercules Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,265 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 411% compared to the typical volume of 1,227 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,272.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $190,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 96.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

