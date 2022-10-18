Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $581,077.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00018082 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $127.51 million and $581,077.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.49017415 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $546,598.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

