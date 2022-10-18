Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $58.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 73,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 198,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 140,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.