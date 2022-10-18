HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.98

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HH&L Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

