HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.98

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
HH&L Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
