Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTPA. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the second quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter worth $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTPA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,611. Highland Transcend Partners I has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

