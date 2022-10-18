Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Hill International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

