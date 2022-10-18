Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,779. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.15). Histogen had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Histogen will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

