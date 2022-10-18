holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.21 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $56.21 million and $338,606.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.15 or 0.06786762 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00082007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.13938191 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $259,304.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

