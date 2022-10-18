Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.6% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $178.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,828. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

