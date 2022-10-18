Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.65

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.