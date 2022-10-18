Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 11,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,065 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $128,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HMN shares. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

