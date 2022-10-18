Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

HZNP opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

