Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 948,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE HUBB traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.16. 14,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.23. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

