Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCIIW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

