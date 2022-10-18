Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HPP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

