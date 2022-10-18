HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HumanCo Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 48.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HumanCo Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ HMCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,409. HumanCo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

