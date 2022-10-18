HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. HUYA has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. UBS Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 589,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 551.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,809 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.