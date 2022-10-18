IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Update

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IAA by 334.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IAA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 17,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

