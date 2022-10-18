ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.39. ICL Group shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 3,537 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ICL Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ICL Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ICL Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,926 shares during the last quarter.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.