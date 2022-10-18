IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $622.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

