IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 924,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.22. 52,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

