IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 405,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
IDT Trading Down 4.1 %
IDT stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 6,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,043. The stock has a market cap of $665.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.16. IDT has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About IDT
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
