IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 405,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

IDT Trading Down 4.1 %

IDT stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 6,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,043. The stock has a market cap of $665.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.16. IDT has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IDT

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

