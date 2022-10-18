IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.65

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $21.80. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 654 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,193,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

