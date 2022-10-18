Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 4.1%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 933,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 551,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Immotion Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Immotion Group

(Get Rating)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.