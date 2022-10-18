ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 21,770,000 shares. Currently, 29.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 45.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 0.8 %

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 17,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

