Immutable X Hits One Day Volume of $14.61 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003198 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $353.21 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
