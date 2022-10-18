Immutable X (IMX) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $347.83 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

