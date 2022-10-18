Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 510,861 shares.The stock last traded at $46.87 and had previously closed at $46.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.