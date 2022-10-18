Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 510,861 shares.The stock last traded at $46.87 and had previously closed at $46.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Articles
