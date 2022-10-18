Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Up 8.9% in September

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 535,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ICD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,325. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

