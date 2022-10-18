Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.25. Indivior has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 66.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

