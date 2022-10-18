Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.00

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 751277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Industrials REIT from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.73. The company has a market cap of £360.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00.

In other news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

