Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.00

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 751277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.50).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Industrials REIT from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Industrials REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.73. The company has a market cap of £360.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00.
Insider Transactions at Industrials REIT
Industrials REIT Company Profile
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
Read More
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.