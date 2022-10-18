Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

IIPR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.80. 6,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

