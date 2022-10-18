Insider Buying: Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) Insider Buys 1,111,111 Shares of Stock

Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY – Get Rating) insider Peter Buck purchased 1,111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Antipa Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. It explores for precious and base metals, including gold, copper, silver, uranium, and tungsten deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wilki Project covering an area of approximately 2,100 square kilometers; the Paterson project covering an area of approximately 1,550 square kilometers; and the Minyari Dome Project covering an area of approximately 144 square kilometers.

