Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,487,222.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.46. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

