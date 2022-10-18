Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $472,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. 934,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,658. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

