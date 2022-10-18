Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 587 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $10,871.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SI-BONE Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 217,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.11.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.