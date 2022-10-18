Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 587 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $10,871.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 217,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.11.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

