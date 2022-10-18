Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 5,270 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $120.26. 2,557,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,893. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

