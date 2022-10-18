International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average of $132.16. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

