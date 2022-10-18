Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 250,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Intrusion Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,468. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.77. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. On average, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

