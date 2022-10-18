Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,724,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,606 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Intuit worth $1,632,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

