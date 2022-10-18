Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 515.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

