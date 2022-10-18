Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.05

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 4361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 168.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 302,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.