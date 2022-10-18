Invitoken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $320,586.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00008068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Invitoken has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,445.66 or 0.27773059 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010847 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.
Buying and Selling Invitoken
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.