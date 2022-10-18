iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

iQIYI stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 2,401,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 2,373,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,980,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after buying an additional 1,745,754 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

