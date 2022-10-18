iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,222,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,090,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.18. 510,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,397,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

