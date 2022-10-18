iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.