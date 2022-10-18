iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Up 16.8% in September

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,871,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IBB opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

