iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 354,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,821 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

