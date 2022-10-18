iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 263,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,518,000 after buying an additional 338,918 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,091. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

