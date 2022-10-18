iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 223,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 61,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

REET stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,001. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.